Death Investigation Underway In Defiance Ohio

DEFIANCE, Ind. (WOWO) — The body of a missing northern Michigan woman was recovered from an island in the Auglaize River in Defiance Tuesday evening.

WTVG reports that police were alerted to an endangered missing woman from Boyne City was in town after a car with a dog inside was reported Monday.

The car belonged to 57-year-old Kristin Bates, who’s body was found by police after someone fishing in Riverside Park spotted her body on the island.

An autopsy is pending as the investigation continues.