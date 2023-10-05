October 5, 2023
New Owners For Bluffton Manufacturing Facility

by Michael McIntyre0
Photo Courtesy: Inside Indiana Business

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WOWO):  A Major manufacturing facility in Bluffton has a new owner.  Pennsylvania-based snack maker Utz Brands Inc. has sold its manufacturing facility in Wells County. The company said the move is part of a series of optimization initiatives to reduce costs and support long-term growth. The facility primarily produces products associated with the company’s TGIF brand, as well as some of its kettle chip brands.

The plant was sold to Florida-based Super-Pufft Snacks USA Inc., which already served as a co-manufacturing partner for Utz. According to Inside Indiana Business, financial terms of the sale were not immediately disclosed. It is not clear how many people work at the Bluffton plant and if any jobs will be affected by the sale.

