FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police are searching for another missing juvenile in Fort Wayne. 15-year-old Dajuan Harris was last seen in the area of 8400 Backwater Drive yesterday as an alert went out, trying to locate his whereabouts. Harris is described as black, 5’8″ tall and 130 pounds and was last seen wearing dark pajama bottoms, a white shirt, and no shoes.

If located, you are asked to contact police.