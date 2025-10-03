One Dead in Defiance County Crash

Defiance County, OH (WOWO)

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred Friday afternoon, September 26, 2025, at the intersection of State Route 18 and The Bend Road in Defiance County.

Authorities say the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. when Gary Davis, 79, of Bryan, Ohio, was driving a silver 2019 Ford Ranger southbound on The Bend Road. Davis failed to yield at a posted stop sign and entered the intersection, where his vehicle struck a 2013 blue Ford Focus traveling eastbound on State Route 18.

The Focus was driven by Jaylynn Price, 17, of Defiance, Ohio. Following the impact, both vehicles left the roadway and came to rest in the southeast corner of the intersection.

Victims and Injuries

Gary Davis sustained serious injuries and was initially transported by Sherwood EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital . He was later transferred to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana, where he died from his injuries on September 29 .

Jaylynn Price was airlifted from the scene by Mercy Life Flight to Parkview Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

An 8-year-old passenger in the Ford Focus, identified as Hunter Runk, was also seriously injured and flown by Samaritan Medical Transport to Parkview Regional Hospital.

Investigation Ongoing

The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Defiance Post is leading the investigation and was assisted at the scene by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office and multiple emergency medical services.

Officials have not yet released additional details about the crash or any potential charges. The case remains under investigation.