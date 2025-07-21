Nine Arrests Made Downtown Over the Weekend

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department’s Vice and Narcotics Division, with the assistance of the Gang and Violent Crimes Unit, conducted a blitz in the downtown area targeting open-air dealing, narcotics usage, prostitution, and warrant apprehensions.

This operation netted nine (9) arrests. The Division conducted directed patrols targeting the area in the spring and summer of 2025. Since April, there have been approximately twenty-seven (27) additional arrests.

Those arrests include dealing cocaine or narcotic drug, dealing methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, prostitution, promoting prostitution, resisting law enforcement / fleeing using a vehicle, resisting law enforcement causing injury, obstruction of justice, and various warrant arrests.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.