Sting in Grant County Nets 5

Marion, Ind. (WOWO) – The Grant County Sheriff’s Office and the Marion Police Department have arrested five men for child solicitation after four traveled from outside counties with the intent to engage in sexual activity with a person they believed to be a 13-year-old girl. Law enforcement was contacted by Predator Catchers Inc., a civilian organization focused on exposing individuals attempting to exploit minors online. Once the suspects arrived at the meeting location, Predator Catchers Inc. notified law enforcement.

The following individuals were arrested and charged with Child Solicitation, a Level 5 Felony:

• Isaiah Frye, age 28, of Loogootee, IN

• Johnathon Sasser, age 42, of Anderson, IN

• Joshua Stephen Keck, age 39, of Frankton, IN

• Teddy Lunceford, age 38, of Elkhart, IN

• Raul Escribano, age 35, of Marion, IN — arrested by the Marion Police Department

“Protecting our children is one of the most sacred responsibilities we have,” said Sheriff Del Garcia. “Thanks to the swift response of our Deputies, the work of the Marion Police Department, and the alert from Predator Catchers Inc., these individuals were apprehended before any harm could be done. We will continue to pursue those who seek to prey on children and hold them accountable.”

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.