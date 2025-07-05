3 Injured, 1 Killed In Fort Wayne Shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Three people were injured and one was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning.

It happened just after midnight when officers were called to the area of Harrison and Pearl.

They arrived to find three people suffering from gunshot wounds and attempted life-saving measures until medics arrived.

Two people were transported to the hospital and an additional victim arrived at the hospital on their own with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim killed in the shooting was said to be a 16-year-old, though their identity has not yet been released.

The shooting is still being investigated.