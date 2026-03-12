Nine Inmates Charged In Connection With Death At Miami Correctional Facility

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — Nine inmates have been charged in connection with a death investigation at the Miami Correctional Facility that occurred on November 26, 2025, according to the Miami County Prosecutor’s Office.

Authorities say the charges stem from an incident inside the prison that led to an inmate’s death. Prosecutors filed multiple felony charges against the nine men allegedly involved.

Na-Son Smith, 33, faces the most serious charges, including murder, voluntary manslaughter, aggravated battery, possession of a deadly weapon by a prisoner, and battery with a deadly weapon.

The other inmates charged in the case include:

Matthew Shepard, 34, charged with aggravated battery, possession of a deadly weapon by a prisoner, and battery with a deadly weapon.

Sherman Thompson, 32, charged with aggravated battery and possession of a deadly weapon by a prisoner.

Anthony York, 24, charged with aggravated battery, possession of a deadly weapon by a prisoner, and battery with a deadly weapon.

Breon Davenport, 27, charged with aggravated battery and possession of a deadly weapon by a prisoner.

David Holder, 34, charged with aggravated battery, possession of a deadly weapon by a prisoner, and battery with a deadly weapon.

Victor Adamson-Scott, 35, charged with aggravated battery and possession of a deadly weapon by a prisoner.

Aaron Sawyer, 28, charged with aggravated battery, possession of a deadly weapon by a prisoner, and battery with a deadly weapon.

Tony Love, 42, charged with aggravated battery, possession of a deadly weapon by a prisoner, and battery with a deadly weapon.

According to prosecutors, the charges include Level 2 through Level 5 felonies under Indiana law, depending on the alleged role each defendant played in the incident.

Officials have not yet released additional details about the circumstances surrounding the death or the identity of the victim.

The investigation remains ongoing.