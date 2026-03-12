Wife Claims Misconduct At IDOC

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — For Jennifer, the six-year sentence handed to her husband for a methamphetamine charge was supposed to be a period of rehabilitation and eventual reentry.

Instead, she describes a harrowing descent into a system where she claims correctional officers act with impunity, families are extorted, and physical violence is used as a tool for “perception management.”

In a detailed interview, Jennifer outlined a series of accusations against the Indiana Department of Correction (IDOC) and specific staff members, most notably an Internal Affairs (IA) officer. Her story highlights a growing chorus of families who say the “thin blue line” inside prison walls has become a wall of silence.

The nightmare began during a 2024 visit at Heritage Trail Correctional Facility. Jennifer says she brought quarters to buy her husband vending machine snacks. Lacking a baggie, she claims a guard gave her a rubber glove to hold the coins.

As she tried to leave the facility after the visit, Jennifer says she was detained at the gate for nearly 20 minutes before finding her car surrounded by Plainfield Police. Officers accused her of trafficking drugs. Despite a full search of her vehicle and her husband yielding nothing, Jennifer says she was handcuffed and taken to an upstairs office by the IA Officer.

It was there, Jennifer says, that a routine investigation turned into a sexual assault.

“He did some very, very inappropriate things to me,” Jennifer explained. “He touched me in places he shouldn’t have touched me… He had me turn around and he felt my breasts, he grabbed between my breasts and pulled my bra out and shook it out. And he proceeded to threaten me and tell me that he was going to make sure my husband didn’t make it out of the prison alive.”

Jennifer maintains that despite the lack of evidence, the officer vowed she would never step foot in another facility.

Retaliation and the “Orbital Fracture”

The fallout was immediate. Jennifer’s husband was placed in a “dry cell” at the Reception Diagnostic Center (RDC)—a room with no running water or toilet—for five days, forced to use a bucket that Jennifer says was never checked for contraband.

Eventually, her husband was transferred to the Correctional Industrial Facility (CIF) in Pendleton. Jennifer managed to visit him there for nine months until March 2025, when she says that same officier spotted her during a site visit and had her “gate-walked” (banned) from the property.

One week later, Jennifer says the threats from the officer made began to materialize. “The guard in his dorm turned their head and five people went into my husband’s cell and beat him so badly that his eye was almost completely out of his skull,” Jennifer said.

Her husband suffered an orbital fracture. Despite the severity of the injury, Jennifer claims he was returned to his cell immediately after surgery in Indianapolis with no pain medication and was forced to “beg for a bed to lay down on.”

The “Tone” and the Trafficking Paradox

A central theme in Jennifer’s account is the prevalence of “Tune”—a potent synthetic marijuana—within the facilities. While the IDOC often points to visitors as the source of contraband, Jennifer argues the data tells a different story.

During her husband’s time at Heritage Trail, Jennifer says she discovered the drugs were coming from a female correctional officer. She later witnessed that same officer being arraigned in a Hendricks County court on trafficking charges.

“It’s most definitely all inside,” Jennifer said. “Facility after facility, inappropriate relationships, drugs… and it’s awfully funny that it’s our people (the families who speak out) getting beat up and jumped and hospitalized.”

A Year of Silence

Jennifer has not seen her husband in a year. She is restricted from video visits and has spent upwards of $40,000 on phone calls to maintain contact. As his release date approaches, she faces the bizarre reality of being banned from the very property she must visit to pick him up.

Despite filing formal complaints with the Ombudsman and reaching out to various state officials, Jennifer says her pleas have been ignored. She believes the officer, who has been the subject of previous civil lawsuits regarding the treatment of informants, is protected by the system.

“Who’s policing them? Nobody,” Jennifer said. “They hire inappropriate people… when there’s a fight or something, they let them fight it out. And then they go in after it’s done. Well, sometimes ‘done’ means the person dies.”

For Jennifer, the goal isn’t just to see her husband; it’s to shine a light on a culture she says is “traumatizing” families and inmates alike. “There’s not much more they can do to us at this point,” she said.

IDOC Response

93 WIBC has made several inquiries to the Indiana Department of Correction for comment on these accusations. As of Thursday, the department has not provided a response. While we have submitted a formal public records request regarding the personnel file of the officer in question, we are electing not to name the individual at this time due to the sensitivity of the claims. This story will be revised for future publication should the IDOC provide an update or the records request be fulfilled.