January 17, 2024
Indiana News

No Action Expected This Session On Indiana Fetus Tax Credit Bill

by WOWO News0
Photo Supplied / Indiana Statehouse

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO):  An Indiana Republican lawmaker wants a person who is pregnant to be able to claim a fetus as a dependent child on their taxes.

It falls under proposed Senate Bill 98, and the Indiana Senate’s Tax and Fiscal Policy Committee heard the case for it Tuesday. The bill is authored by State Senator Andy Zay, R-District 17 which represents Grant, Huntington, and Wabash counties. This isn’t the first time Zay has brought this bill forward. He did last session, too.

The committee made clear Tuesday, though, that lawmakers would not be taking any action on Senate Bill 98 this session. Under Senate Bill 98, a fetus would be considered a dependent child, allowing for a $1,500 dependent child exemption at tax time.

