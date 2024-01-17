Northeast Indiana Utility Trailer Manufacturer Names New CEO

MARKLE, Ind. (WOWO): Utility trailer manufacturer, Novae based in Markle has announced new leadership. On Tuesday, company officials told Inside Indiana Business that Manish Bhandari has taken over as CEO, succeeding co-founder Chris Storie, who will remain involved with the company on its board of directors.

Bhandari most recently served as CEO of Current, a lighting solutions manufacturer headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina. He also held multiple leadership roles with New Jersey-based Emerson Electric. Storie and co-founder Steve Bermes will continue to serve as executive vice chairs of the Novae board.

Novae operates more than 20 manufacturing facilities nationwide and employs 500 people in Indiana, including about 225 in Markle.