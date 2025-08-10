No Injuries In House Fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – No injuries were reported in a structure fire on Wells Street Sunday morning.

First responders responded to the house around 7:18 a.m. where they say a fire broke out in the attic.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department arrived on scene around 7:22 a.m. to find smoke coming from the top floor of the house. The fire was extinguished by around 7:40 a.m.

The residence was currently under renovation with nobody inside.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but reports say the home suffered heavy damage.