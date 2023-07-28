Noble Co. launches leadership academy to inspire new civic leaders

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business) – A new leadership program in Noble County is seeking to prepare more people from diverse backgrounds to become civic leaders. Engage Noble consists of eight five-hour seminars with local experts speaking on different topics like quality of life.

Engage Noble was developed to engage the community on the “5 pillars of Thrive” and the 20 Clues to Rural Community Survival. Stakeholders put the initiative together are Thrive Noble County’s steering committee and Phillip Anderson, founder and CEO of ReThink! Anderson.

The county has not had enough civic leaders, the organization said in a news release, and this program is their solution to get more people involved.

Class will be Thursday mornings from September through April and will be at different venues around the county each time to highlight different pieces of the county’s makeup.

“We have a lot of talented, passionate people who care about this community,” said Lori Gagen, a Thrive steering committee member. “Engage Noble offers an opportunity for them to come together and receive the information and skills they need to become more effective, local leaders.”

The program costs $500 for the first cohort. Applications for the 25 seats in the first cohort are open though Aug. 31.