Weekend Events 7/28 – 7/30

Local Food Week 2023

Friday, July 28 – Sunday, August 6 • Local Farms across Northeast Indiana

Enjoy local farm and garden tours, behind-the-scenes experiences with culinary artisans, cooking demonstrations, and more at over 30 farms and markets across the region.

JA Wine & Beer Festival

Friday, July 28 • Parkview Field

Register for the JA Wine & Beer Festival! Sip on your favorites from local wineries and breweries, while bidding on the online silent auction items and listening to live music.

Ludacris with Juvenile and Chingy

Friday, July 28 • Headwaters Park

Grammy-winning rapper and actor Ludacris coming to Fort Wayne! Joined by platinum selling artists Juvenile and Chingy, he will also bring a few more surprise guests.

Stayin’ Alive The Sound of the Bee Gee’s

Saturday, July 28 • Foellinger Outdoor Theatre

From traditional Bee Gees songs to the beloved disco era tunes, the authentic look and sound of the Toronto-based group, Stayin’ Alive, will take you back to the ‘70s!

Samantha Fish featuring Jesse Dayton

Sunday, July 30 • Sweetwater Performance Pavilion

Explore the blues with Samantha Fish, and co-writer Jesse Dayton, as she rocks the Sweetwater Performance Pavilion with heartfelt guitar and crooning vocals that go straight to your heart.