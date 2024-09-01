September 1, 2024
North Manchester church to host ‘Let There Be Light: Finding Hope In The Darkness’ event tonight

WABASH, Ind. (WOWO) – A North Manchester church is hosting its annual “Let There Be Light: Finding Hope In The Darkness” event for the fifth year in a row.

It’s happening Sunday, September 1 at the 13-24 Drive-In, making it the fifth annual event. 

Over 30 organizations will be there, spotlighting recovery information, resources and services for those facing addiction. 

Christian rap artist, Blizz, will also be there to perform, and there will be plenty of food trucks, giveaways, a “Light the Night” session and more. 

It’s happening from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. and is free to attend.

