September 1, 2024
Ohio News

Paulding’s ‘Shop the Village’ event scheduled for Nov. 23

by Alyssa Foster0
unsplash.com

PAULDING, Ohio (WOWO) – The Paulding Area Chamber of Commerce is now accepting vendors for this year’s “Shop the Village” event. 

The event is scheduled for November 23 this year, happening before Thanksgiving and Black Friday in hopes of gaining more participation from the community.

The event is similar to Small Business Saturday when shoppers show their support to local businesses and entrepreneurs. 

Vendors can find more information and can register to participate in the event by visiting www.pauldingchamber.com/Shop-the-Village.

