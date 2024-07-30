Northeast Indiana Celebrates 5th Annual Local Food Week with Over 110 Events

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) -Northeast Indiana’s 5th Annual Local Food Week is underway, featuring more than 110 tours and events hosted by 40 farms, restaurants, markets, artisan food producers, and organizations. From Friday, July 26 through Sunday, August 4, these hosts are offering a variety of activities to celebrate the local food community.

Participate in family-friendly tours at Azzitshudbe Farm, Bolinger Family Farm, and Pork ‘N Cleaver. Experience unique farm-to-fork dinners at Copper Spoon and Junk Ditch Brewing Company, and learn about sustainable farming at Berry Hill Farm and BroxonBerry. Enjoy BBQ & Brews in the Blooms at Springfield Acres. Other highlights include the Farmers Markets at Ft. Wayne and YLNI, urban farming tours at Johnnie Mae Farm and Purdue University Fort Wayne, and special tasting events at the Health Food Shoppe and Eel River Bison Ranch. Most Local Food Week events are free, but some require pre-registration. Check each event listing for details. Running through Sunday, August 4, Local Food Week offers a chance to meet local producers and taste the region’s bounty from “Our Land to Our Tables.”

To check out all of the Local Food Week events, click here.