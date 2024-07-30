July 30, 2024
Local News

Purdue Fort Wayne Campus Closed Due to Police Investigation

by Heather Starr0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The campus of Purdue University Fort Wayne (including Indiana University Fort Wayne) will be closed for the remainder of the day Tuesday, July 30, due to an ongoing police investigation on the west side of campus between Kettler Hall and the river.

According to an email sent to faculty, staff, and students, The Fort Wayne Police Department confirmed there is no active threat and the incident involved no one affiliated with either PFW or IUFW. All nonessential employees are expected to work remotely, and essential personnel should report as scheduled. Online meetings will continue as planned. Unless otherwise announced, the campus will reopen and resume normal operations on Wednesday, July 31.

