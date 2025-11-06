November 6, 2025
Nutritional Support for Indiana Veterans

by Brian Ford0

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. (WOWO) — Veterans in Indiana who are struggling with food insecurity due to changes in federal SNAP benefits can now receive immediate support.

The Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs has activated Operation Emergency Food, a short-term program designed to provide critical food resources to eligible veteran families. Assistance is provided through the Military Family Relief Fund, which helps veterans and their dependents in urgent need.

IDVA officials emphasized the program reflects the state’s commitment to supporting those who have served. “We encourage veterans and their families to reach out for assistance,” the department said, confirming that resources are available immediately to help address food insecurity.

Veterans can contact their local IDVA office or visit the department’s website for eligibility requirements and details on how to access the program.

Key Points:

  • Operation Emergency Food offers short-term assistance for veterans affected by SNAP changes.

  • Resources are provided through the Military Family Relief Fund.

  • Veterans and families are urged to apply as soon as possible.

