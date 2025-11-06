Rokita asks Trump to Deploy National Guard

INDIANAPOLIS, IND (WOWO) — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is calling on former President Donald Trump to send the National Guard to Indianapolis in response to a weekend spike in violent crime.

Rokita made the request in a post on X, sharing a report from Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police President Rick Snyder. According to the report, the city saw at least 14 people shot and four others stabbed over the weekend.

“President Trump should absolutely add Indianapolis to his list of cities to send the National Guard to,” Rokita wrote in the social media post.

The attorney general’s appeal highlights growing concerns about public safety in the city and mirrors calls from local law enforcement for additional support.

Officials have not commented yet on whether the National Guard would be deployed to Indianapolis.

Key Points: