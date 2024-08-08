STAR Bank holds ribbon-cutting event for new headquarters

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — STAR Bank celebrated the grand opening of its new headquarters in downtown Fort Wayne with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday.

Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker and STAR Chairman and CEO Jim Marcuccilli headlined the event.

The seven-story North Tower spans over 57,300 square feet, while the three-story South Tower covers 23,300 square feet. The two towers are connected by a parking garage that accommodates nearly 400 vehicles.

The Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission supported the project by entering into a long-term lease for the parking structure and upgrading the streetscapes around the building. Nearby locations, such as The Bradley Hotel and the Community Center, benefit from the additional public parking available in the garage.

The grand opening celebration follows STAR Bank’s 80th anniversary celebrated in 2023 and their 25th year being headquartered in Fort Wayne. The total investment for the new headquarters amounted to $45 million.