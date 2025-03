INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — The shooting that left a juvenile injured late Thursday night.

IMPD responded to a report of a possible shooting in the 10800 block of Penwell Way around 10:15 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a juvenile male with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in stable condition.

Police believe the shooting was a targeted attack inside a vehicle, but details are limited.