Teacher Abuse Charges

ELKHART, Ind. (WOWO) — A now former teacher with the Elkhart Community School Districts is accused of repeatedly abusing a student with special needs and has resigned his position.

“On March 7, 2025, Eastwood Elementary School Principal Brandon Cavanaugh was made aware of a concerning allegation involving a teacher. In accordance with district policy and state law, he promptly reported the matter to Child Protective Services and informed district-level administrators,” read a statement from the school district.

The Dept. of Child Services and the school both began investigations. The teacher was placed on leave and now is no longer employed.

The family of the student has already retained an attorney, who has said the teacher put the student in head locks and force fed him, then would take away his communication device as punishment. That device is the student’s only means of communicating.

“Our internal investigation remains ongoing, and once concluded, we will ensure that appropriate actions are taken in alignment with ECS board policies and all applicable laws,” read the statement.

The name of the teacher has not been made public.

The family found out about the abuse because of the Child Protective Services investigation.

“We understand that situations like these are deeply concerning. Please know that we are committed to handling this matter with the utmost care and diligence. While we are unable to provide further details at this time due to the ongoing investigation and the confidentiality of student and personnel matters, we remain steadfast in our responsibility to our students and community,” read the statement. “Thank you for your continued trust and support as we work to maintain a safe and supportive learning environment for all students at ECS.”

The district promised appropriate action would be taken.