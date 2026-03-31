March 31, 2026
Indiana NewsLocal News

Officials Eye Interstate Site for Proposed Casino Resort

by Macy Gray0
(Source: https://goo.gl/x69wmz License: https://goo.gl/sZ7V7x)

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — A proposed casino in Steuben County could generate up to 18-million dollars annually and create between 800 and 1-thousand-200 jobs, according to local officials.

County Commissioner Andy Laughlin says a newly released economic study from the Steuben County Economic Development Corporation outlines strong potential for tourism-driven revenue, with most visitors expected to come from neighboring Michigan and Ohio.

The proposal follows a recent state amendment that added Steuben and DeKalb counties as potential casino locations.

Plans under consideration include not only gaming but also a resort, concert venue, and conference center aimed at boosting regional tourism and long-term economic growth.

Officials say no final site has been chosen, but areas near the I-69 and I-80/I-90 interchange are being reviewed as possible locations.

County leaders also say they are evaluating housing and infrastructure needs to support the potential workforce tied to the project.

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