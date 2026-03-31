March 31, 2026
Indiana NewsLocal News

Fort Wayne Man Charged in Hobby Lobby Public Indecency Case

by Macy Gray0
a close up of a keyboard with many colors of paint

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO)— A Fort Wayne man is facing a misdemeanor public indecency charge following alleged incidents at local Hobby Lobby stores, according to WPTA.

David Sewell is accused of exposing himself and engaging in sexual conduct in front of a store employee at a Coldwater Road location in January.

Court documents state the employee later identified Sewell in a photo lineup conducted by investigators. She told police a man followed her inside the store for several hours before the alleged incident occurred.

Investigators also reviewed security footage from multiple Hobby Lobby locations, which they say showed Sewell entering the stores.

Court records indicate Sewell is scheduled to appear in court next month as the case moves forward.

Related posts

Court: Consumer Laws Don’t Apply to Insurance Estimates

Darrin Wright

Pre-K advocates call on lawmakers to grow Indiana’s Pre-K programs

Kayla Blakeslee

Andrews residents warned against drinking town water

Darrin Wright

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.