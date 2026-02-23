Ohio Bill Targets Drivers Who Ignore Crossing Guards

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWO) Ohio lawmakers have introduced House Bill 690, a measure that would make it a first-degree misdemeanor for drivers who fail to obey school crossing guards. The legislation also imposes new penalties for harassing, intimidating, or interfering with crossing guards while on duty according to WTVG.

The bill comes in response to a joint investigation by the Associated Press and COX Media Group, which found there is no nationwide system to track injuries or deaths among crossing guards, despite the job being recognized as one of the most dangerous in the United States.

Becky Evans, a former school crossing guard in southwest Ohio, said she cannot return to the job after being struck by a driver in January 2025. She said the driver received a $48 fine, and she continues to experience ongoing physical and medical challenges related to the incident. Evans also described frequent near misses and verbal abuse from drivers during her time on the job.

“It’s not okay to disregard someone who’s just trying to keep kids safe,” Evans said. “It’s not okay to disregard laws and normal traffic laws.”

The proposed legislation does not change how crossing guard collisions are tracked or reported in Ohio but aims to strengthen protections and accountability for drivers who endanger guards. The bill is still under consideration in the Ohio Legislature.