INDOT Proposes U.S. 31 Redesign After Fatal Crashes

MARSHALL COUNTY, IND. (WOWO) The Indiana Department of Transportation has unveiled plans to redesign a six-mile stretch of U.S. 31 in Marshall and Fulton counties following a series of fatal crashes, including several involving children. The stretch between 16th Road and County Road 700 has been the site of multiple deadly accidents since September 2025.

Temporary safety measures have already been implemented, including reducing the speed limit to 50 miles per hour and adding median pavement markings. INDOT plans to convert the State Road 10 crossing into a reduced conflict intersection this summer as a temporary solution. Long-term improvements include constructing interchanges and overpasses at key intersections, with full construction scheduled to begin in 2028.

Residents have raised concerns about losing local access for agriculture and emergency vehicles if intersections are permanently eliminated or converted into cul-de-sacs. Argos Town Councilman Bob Byers stressed the importance of maintaining at least one or two crossovers for farm traffic and emergency services.

Cassandra Bajek, public relations director for INDOT Northwest, said the agency is modifying plans based on public input. Traffic circles and permanent reduced conflict intersections have been removed from the proposal, and INDOT remains open to retaining two intersections to accommodate community needs.

Byers emphasized cooperation between local officials and the state to ensure the project benefits everyone while improving safety along the corridor. A public hearing will be held in early 2027 to finalize construction plans. Reporting for this story was provided by WNDU.