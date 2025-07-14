Ohio Human Trafficking Support

OHIO, (WOWO) — Human trafficking survivors in Ohio are about to receive enhanced support after the Office of Criminal Justice Services has announced the availability of over 2-million dollars in funding to help service agencies meet their needs.

Nonprofit organizations that provide direct support to victims of trafficking and/or those considered at high risk of trafficking are eligible for grant funding.

Priority consideration will be awarded to applicants who demonstrate evidence-based and survivor-informed programming.

The funding builds on programs dedicated to combating human trafficking in the Buckeye State.