July 14, 2025
Stormy And Hot Week In Indiana

by Network Indiana0
grey clouds during golden hour

STATEWIDE, (WOWO) — Heat and humidity will continue in Indiana this week with the possibility of scattered storms.

“The best chances of rain are really on Wednesday and Thursday of this week. It looks like a 70% chance of rain for both of those days,” said Casey Crosbie, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Crosbie says the whole state will experience off and on rain showers with a system coming up to Indiana from the southwest. He does not anticipate any severe weather though.

“We can’t rule out a strong wind gust, but nothing substantial,” said Crosbie.

He’s also reminding everyone that the heat and humidity aren’t going anywhere.

“We might be a little cooler next weekend, but we won’t see anything substantially cool anytime soon,” said Crosbie.

He says you can expect temperatures to be in the upper 80s or low 90s most of the time through the end of the month.

