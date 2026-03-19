Ohio Law Restricts Ranked Choice Elections

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWO) Mike DeWine has signed a new law that will largely prohibit ranked choice voting across Ohio, affecting how future elections may be conducted at the local level.

Senate Bill 63 bans the use of ranked choice voting and includes a provision allowing the state to withhold funding from municipalities that choose to adopt the system. While local governments previously had the authority to implement ranked choice voting, none in Ohio currently use it, according to WCMH NBC4.

The voting method allows voters to rank candidates by preference, with ballots counted in multiple rounds until one candidate secures a majority. Supporters of the legislation argue the system is complicated and could create confusion for voters and election officials.

Opponents contend the law limits local control and may conflict with municipal authority. Some local leaders have raised the possibility of legal challenges once the law takes effect.

The measure is scheduled to go into effect around mid-June, according to WCMH NBC4.