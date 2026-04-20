Ohio Lawmakers crack down on AI Generated Pornography

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWO) Ohio lawmakers are working to address the use of artificial intelligence in creating simulated child sexual abuse material, according to state Representative Josh Williams.

Williams says House Bill 786 is designed to clarify that generating or possessing explicit images involving minors remains illegal, even when the content is created using AI technology.

He says the proposal comes as artificial intelligence tools become more advanced and capable of producing highly realistic images that raise concerns for law enforcement and communities.

Williams says lawmakers have heard concerns from residents and public safety officials about the availability of AI-generated content that appears to depict minors in abusive situations.

The legislation would give prosecutors and law enforcement clearer authority to pursue charges in cases involving artificially generated material, according to Williams.

Child welfare officials say agencies are continuing to adapt to emerging risks tied to online exploitation as technology evolve according to WTOL.

Officials say the goal of the legislation is to ensure state law keeps pace with technological changes while maintaining protections for minors.