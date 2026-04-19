April 19, 2026
Local News

Updates Planned At Fort Wayne Walmart Stores

by Alyssa Foster0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Walmart is planning upgrades at more than a dozen Indiana stores this year, including two locations in Fort Wayne.

The stores on Coldwater Road and Apple Glen Boulevard are set for remodels to improve both in-store and online shopping experiences.

The company says customers can expect updated layouts, expanded services and enhanced technology, along with improvements to pharmacies and vision centers.

The Indiana projects are part of a nationwide effort impacting over 650 stores. Walmart says it has already invested more than 536 million dollars into store upgrades across the state over the past five years.

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