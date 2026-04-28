Ohio Man Faces Court After Domestic Violence Conviction Plea Motion

ERIE COUNTY, OH (WOWO) An Erie County man is scheduled to appear in court as he seeks to withdraw a previously entered guilty plea in a domestic violence case involving allegations tied to a cattle prod being used in child discipline.

Robert Bores is set for a hearing in Erie County Court of Common Pleas on a motion to withdraw his guilty plea, according to court records from the case and WTVG.

Bores previously pleaded guilty in September 2025 to two counts of domestic violence. Court filings show that in December 2025, his attorney submitted a motion requesting that the plea be withdrawn.

The underlying case began after a referral from Children Services in March 2024, which led Erie County sheriff’s detectives to a residence in the area of State Route 113 in Florence Township.

Investigators say two children, ages seven and eight, were involved in the case and are currently being cared for by a relative.

Court officials have not yet ruled on the motion, and the matter is expected to be addressed during the scheduled hearing in Erie County Common Pleas Court.