Ohio State Revokes Fraternity Charter Over Hazing Violations

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWO) Ohio State University has revoked the charter of a fraternity following findings related to violations of university hazing and alcohol policies.

University officials say Kappa Delta Rho was placed on interim suspension in early March and had its charter officially revoked this week, according to Ohio State University.

The decision bars the fraternity from operating as a student organization or maintaining any affiliation with the university through at least May 2030.

A university spokesperson said the suspension and revocation were tied to violations of hazing and alcohol policies, and that concerns were referred to appropriate authorities for further review according to WCMH.

Kappa Delta Rho had previously been placed under disciplinary probation in earlier proceedings and was required to complete corrective measures following prior conduct issues, according to university records.

Ohio State officials say another fraternity remains under interim suspension following a separate incident earlier this semester, and that investigation is ongoing.

The fraternity was given a limited period to appeal the revocation decision under university procedures.