Ohio Mayor Faces Voyeurism Allegations

RICHLAND COUNTY, OH (WOWO) Wesley Dingus, 48, has resigned as mayor of the Village of Butler, Ohio, amid allegations of voyeurism, according to WBNS. The village council approved his resignation during a special meeting Tuesday night, following a letter in which Dingus described his resignation as “under duress.”

Authorities allege Dingus was caught on a hidden camera in his home last month sniffing a teenage girl’s underwear. The incident reportedly occurred on January 13 and was documented by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office after the accuser notified law enforcement through Richland County Children’s Services. Deputies say the footage showed Dingus handling at least four pairs of underwear and touching his groin over clothing.

Dingus appeared in Mansfield Municipal Court on February 19, posting 10 percent of a $10,000 bond. The court ordered him to wear a GPS monitoring device and forbade any contact with the accuser. Dingus is also out on bond in a separate case, facing charges related to aggravated assault after allegedly running over a man attempting to flee police in July 2025.

Dingus became Butler mayor in 2022 after serving as council president, winning a full term in the following election with 56 percent of the vote. Council President Eric “Rick” Thran is next in line to assume the mayoral position but has not yet accepted it, citing time for prayer and legal consultation, WBNS reports.