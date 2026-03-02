March 2, 2026
Local NewsOhio News

Ohio Lawmakers Ban Ranked Choice Voting

by Brian Ford0

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWO) Ohio lawmakers have passed legislation that would ban ranked choice voting and restrict municipalities from adopting the system, according to coverage by WCMH. Senate Bill 63 passed the House 63-27 after earlier Senate approval and now awaits consideration by Governor Mike DeWine.

The law could withhold state funding from cities that attempt to implement ranked choice elections. The system allows voters to rank candidates in order of preference, redistributing votes from the lowest-ranked candidates until one achieves a majority. While ranked choice voting is used statewide in Maine and Alaska, no Ohio cities currently employ it.

Supporters say ranked choice voting is confusing, expensive, and prone to errors. Critics, including Common Cause Ohio and former state officials, argue the law restricts local governments’ ability to determine their election methods. WCMH reports that opponents emphasized the measure would override home rule authority in municipalities considering alternative voting systems.

Governor DeWine has the option to sign the bill into law, veto it, or allow it to take effect without his signature.

Related posts

Crash Leaves One in Critical Condition

WOWO News

Pence Speech Highlights 2022 Reagan Bean Dinner

Michael McIntyre

Fort Wayne man dies in Wisconsin after accidental fall

Ian Randall

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.