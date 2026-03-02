March 2, 2026
NIPSCO, I&M Called to State Affordability Hearing

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. (WOWO) Indiana utility regulators will hold a public inquiry next month to address concerns about rising energy bills, according to WNDU.

The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission confirmed it will conduct an Investigative Inquiry on Energy Affordability on March 24. The commission plans to call in the five largest utility companies operating in the state, including NIPSCO and Indiana Michigan Power, to discuss affordability and how usage levels and approved rates contribute to customer bills.

IURC Chairman Andy Zay said the agency is responding to concerns from Hoosiers about increasing costs. He noted that while the commission typically reacts to formal rate cases brought before it, regulators believe the current balance between reasonable rates and reliable utility service feels out of alignment for many customers.

The inquiry will be open to the public and streamed on the commission’s website, WNDU reports.

