MORROW COUNTY, Ohio. (WOWO) — Flags are flying at half-staff across the State of Ohio after Governor Mike DeWine ordered them lowered following the murder of a Deputy Sheriff in Morrow County north of Columbus.

31-year-old Deputy Daniel Sherrer was shot while responding to a domestic violence call on Monday night.

He died at the hospital a short time later.

53-year-old Brian Michael Wilson has been charged with Aggravated Murder.