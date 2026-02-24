Ohio Ranks Among States With Most Disliked Bosses

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWO) Ohio ranks among the top 10 states where employees report the most dissatisfaction with their bosses, according to a nationwide analysis of workplace reviews.

Technology company Exasol examined Glassdoor ratings for companies with 500 or fewer employees across all 50 states. The study focused on average star ratings, out of five, given to senior management as of October 2024. States with the lowest averages were ranked as those where workers are most dissatisfied with leadership.

Ohio recorded an average senior management rating of 3.229 stars, placing it seventh lowest in the country. New York ranked last at 3.192 stars, followed by New Mexico, Pennsylvania and Nevada. Michigan, New Jersey, Arizona, Oregon and Wisconsin also landed in the bottom 10.

Exasol Chief Technology Officer Mathias Golombek said the findings underscore how leadership quality can influence morale, retention and company performance. Researchers noted that while differences between states amount to fractions of a point on a five-star scale, they reflect measurable variations in employee perception.

At the top of the list, Alaska received the highest senior management rating at 3.461 stars. Wyoming, Utah, Massachusetts and Maine also ranked among the states where employees reported stronger satisfaction with leadership.

The study results were first highlighted in coverage by WCMH.