Ohio Redistricting Effort Underway

OHIO, (WOWO) — Ohio lawmakers are up against a tight deadline to redraw the state’s congressional district maps – again.

According to WTOL Toledo 11 – A political stalemate following the 2020 Census left Ohio using temporary maps that are only good for four years.

With Republicans holding 10 of 15 House seats, political observers say the GOP may try to gain more through redistricting.

But Democrats are expected to fight back, calling for transparency and fairness.

If lawmakers can’t agree by the end of the month, the process heads to the Ohio Redistricting Commission.