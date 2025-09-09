Michigan’s Government May Shut Down

MICHIGAN, (WOWO) — Michigan’s government could shut down on October 1 if lawmakers and Governor Whitmer can’t agree on a new budget.

With a $3 billion gap in road funding and no progress reported, the state is now making contingency plans.

Public safety would still operate, but parks, state offices, and other services could be closed or limited.

According to Bridge Michigan – The last shutdowns happened in 2007 and 2009 and were brief-but officials warn this one could last longer if negotiations stay stalled.

The clock is ticking at the Capitol.