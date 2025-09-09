September 9, 2025
Michigan News

Michigan’s Government May Shut Down

by David Scheie0
clock, pocket watch, clockwork, watchmaker, time, pointer, pay, clock face, timeless, old, antique, vintage, retro, clock, clock, clock, time, time, time, time, time

MICHIGAN, (WOWO) — Michigan’s government could shut down on October 1 if lawmakers and Governor Whitmer can’t agree on a new budget.

With a $3 billion gap in road funding and no progress reported, the state is now making contingency plans.

Public safety would still operate, but parks, state offices, and other services could be closed or limited.

According to Bridge Michigan – The last shutdowns happened in 2007 and 2009 and were brief-but officials warn this one could last longer if negotiations stay stalled.

The clock is ticking at the Capitol.

Related posts

Lansing Michigan Homeless Pods

David Scheie

Human Trafficking Legislation In Michigan

David Scheie

Michigan Tree Thief

David Scheie

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.