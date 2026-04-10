Ohio Republicans Push to Curb Online Sports Gambling

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWO) Ohio lawmakers are proposing new limits on sports betting just three years after the state legalized it. The legislation, called the Save Ohio Sports Act, was unveiled Wednesday by Republican Reps. Gary Click, Riordan McClain, and Johnathan Newman.

The proposal consists of two bills. One would cap how much and how often people can bet, ban credit card wagering, end promotional “free bets,” and require that all wagers be placed in person at casinos rather than online or via mobile apps. The second bill would prohibit prop bets, parlay bets, in-game betting, and all betting on college sports.

Supporters say the measures are necessary to address growing mental health concerns related to gambling. Calls to the Ohio Gambling Helpline have jumped from 456 in January 2022 to nearly 1,500 in January 2023, with total calls rising from 5,706 in 2022 to nearly 10,000 in 2024. Dr. Chris Tuell, a clinical director at the Lindner Center of Hope, warned that gambling problems can lead to anxiety, depression, substance misuse, and suicidal ideation according to WBNS.

“While people want convenient access to sports betting, we must consider the psychological costs,” Tuell said.

Critics, however, argue that responsible adults should retain the ability to gamble. Columbus resident Paige Newbrough said, “I can control myself. We’re all adults. We’ve already been doing it.”

Ohio generated over $1 billion in sports betting revenue last year, yet lawmakers stress that protecting the integrity of games and the mental health of residents is a priority. The bills must still pass both chambers of the Ohio legislature to become law, and supporters expect debate over sports betting in Ohio to continue.