Ohio Senate Bill Targets Date Rape Drugs in Drinks

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWO) Ohio lawmakers have introduced legislation that would require bars and restaurants to provide customers with date rape drug testing kits in an effort to combat drink spiking.

According to WTVG, Senate Bill 348 would require establishments serving alcohol to make testing devices available either for free or at wholesale cost. The devices would be used to test drinks for drugs such as Rohypnol, commonly known as roofies.

The bill was introduced Tuesday by State Senator Bill DeMora of Columbus and State Senator Louis Blessing the Third of Colerain Township. The lawmakers say drink spiking is often underreported and remains a persistent issue, particularly around college campuses.

Supporters of the legislation cite data showing that a significant percentage of drink spiking incidents are never reported to authorities. The sponsors also say about one in thirteen college-aged individuals believe they may have been drugged at some point.

WTVG reports the bill is intended to give customers a way to check their drinks before consuming them and to encourage establishments to take a more active role in preventing drink tampering.

The proposal has been introduced but has not yet received a committee hearing.