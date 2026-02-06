Infant’s Death Prompts Lawsuit Against Nationwide Children’s Hospital

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWO) A Zanesville father has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Nationwide Children’s Hospital following the death of his infant daughter last year.

According to court records, Tyler Peyton filed the lawsuit in Franklin County Court of Common Pleas on January 23, alleging negligence by the hospital contributed to the death of his twenty-seven-day-old daughter, Ellieana Peyton. The case was reported by WCMH.

The lawsuit states Ellieana was born at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus and was admitted to the Cardiothoracic Intensive Care Unit after being diagnosed with congenital dilated cardiomyopathy. Medical records cited in the filing say she showed stable neurological exams and improved heart function in the weeks following her birth.

According to the complaint, on March 25 at about 9:30 p.m., a patient care assistant left a crib rail down while telemetry wires remained attached to the infant. The lawsuit alleges the wires pulled Ellieana from the crib, causing her to fall several feet to the floor.

Medical imaging performed that night reportedly showed a skull fracture and brain bleeding. The filing says Ellieana’s condition declined in the days that followed, and she died on March 31.

A Franklin County coroner ruled the cause of death as congenital dilated cardiomyopathy complicated by blunt-force head injuries due to a fall from a crib. The death was ruled an accident.

The lawsuit alleges Nationwide Children’s Hospital failed to maintain a safe environment, implement proper fall-prevention measures and adequately monitor a high-risk patient. The hospital told WCMH it cannot comment on pending litigation.

The case seeks damages related to medical negligence, wrongful death and misconduct.