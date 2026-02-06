Indy Trafficker Arrested

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — A fourth person has now been arrested in a sex‑trafficking case that started with what looked like a simple welfare check at a hotel.

In August 2025, officers went to the Comfort Inn in Northwest Indianapolis, near Michigan Road and West 92nd Street, to check on a teenage girl. When they spoke with her, it became clear she could be in danger. Because she shared what was happening, investigators were able to locate two nearby hotel rooms linked to the situation.

Inside the rooms were Lovie Grace and Tamya McKinney. Both were taken into custody, and Grace had keys to both rooms and a large amount of cash. He was arrested that same day on several charges.

The next day, another young woman came forward with more information, which led to an arrest warrant for McKinney. She was picked up a few days later.

Investigators then identified a third person, Kayla Willoughby, who was arrested on trafficking‑related charges.

Eventually, a fourth person, Tyree White, was identified. A warrant was issued in late January, and after meeting with detectives on February 3, 2026, he was taken into custody on charges that include rape and human trafficking.

“From the first officers on scene to our Vice and Human Trafficking detectives, this case shows what focused police work and victim trust can accomplish,” said IMPD Deputy Chief Kendale Adams. “Because a victim felt safe enough to speak up, officers recognized the signs, acted quickly, and ultimately helped rescue two young women from a trafficking situation. Our detectives stayed on this case, followed every lead, and worked until every suspect was identified and arrested. We will continue to pursue anyone who exploits or harms vulnerable people, and we want victims to know there are officers and partners ready to help them find a way out.”

Police say the case moved forward because the first young woman felt safe speaking up and because investigators followed every lead. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will decide on the final charges.