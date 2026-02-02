Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers Seize $6.3 Million in Cocaine

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWO) Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seized more than 150 pounds of cocaine during a commercial vehicle inspection along Interstate 70 in Madison County.

Patrol officials say troopers stopped a semi-trailer near London around 1:55 p.m. on January 23. During the inspection, troopers observed criminal indicators and requested a K-9 unit. After the K-9 alerted to the vehicle, troopers conducted a probable cause search of the trailer.

The search revealed 154 pounds of cocaine concealed inside wooden cabinets, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Authorities estimate the street value of the drugs at approximately $6.3 million.

The driver was identified as 46-year-old Omar Gonzalez-Flores of Ecatepec, Mexico. He was charged with first-degree felony drug possession and booked into the Tri-County Regional Jail.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that so far in 2026, troopers have seized more than 1,600 pounds of cocaine on Ohio roadways. Anyone with information related to drug trafficking on Ohio highways is encouraged to contact the patrol by dialing #677.