Senate Bill 143 Targets Criminal History on Job Applications

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWO) Ohio lawmakers are considering legislation that would remove questions about criminal history from private-sector job applications.

Senate Bill 143 would expand Ohio’s existing “ban the box” policy, which currently applies only to public employment, according to WCMH. The bipartisan proposal was introduced by state Sens. Louis Blessing of Colerain Township and Hearcel Craig of Columbus.

Supporters of the bill say it would allow job applicants to be considered initially based on qualifications, while still permitting employers to conduct background checks later in the hiring process. The legislation would preserve employer discretion to hire or not hire based on criminal history.

The proposal has drawn mixed reactions from business groups. The National Federation of Independent Businesses told WCMH that while small business owners support second chances, they are concerned the bill could add mandates that complicate hiring decisions.

Senate Bill 143 was scheduled for its fourth hearing in the Senate Workforce Development Committee this week, but all committee meetings and legislative sessions were canceled due to a winter storm.