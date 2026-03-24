Ohio State President Travel and Funding Questions Under Review

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWO) Newly released records are raising questions about travel and funding linked to former Ohio State University President Ted Carter.

Documents show 65-year-old Carter traveled out of state multiple times with podcaster Krisanthe Vlachos while conducting university business, according to WCMH-TV. In several instances, Vlachos acted as Carter’s primary point of contact and coordinated his schedule for official events.

Records also indicate that Carter inadvertently charged personal expenses to his university card during some trips, including meals, but reimbursed the university afterward. Officials say all reimbursed costs were addressed and that the university did not pay for Vlachos’ travel.

The trips included appearances at veterans’ events and other university-related activities, some of which were not reflected on Carter’s official calendar. University officials are reviewing whether public funding and reimbursement practices were properly followed.

The relationship between Carter and Vlachos, along with the travel and funding issues, remains under investigation by Ohio State University. Interim leadership is overseeing university operations as the inquiry continues.