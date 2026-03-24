Bryan Homeless Shelter Expands Downtown Space

BRYAN, OH (WOWO) Officials at The Sanctuary Homeless Shelter in Bryan are clarifying details of their planned expansion in downtown Bryan.

The shelter, which has operated in the same location for more than 30 years, says it is purchasing two adjacent buildings to increase housing and service capacity, according to WTVG. The ground floors of the buildings will remain occupied by local businesses, while apartments above one building will be used to house residents in need.

Mike Kelly, the shelter’s executive director, says the expansion will allow The Sanctuary to assist 140 to 150 people annually, up from the current 80 to 100. Additional classroom and office space will also be added in the renovated areas, including space formerly occupied by a comic shop relocating across the street.

Kelly says the shelter hopes the expansion balances the need to serve residents while being a good neighbor to the downtown community. Plans also include creating an outdoor art space in the alley between the buildings to showcase local artists.

The Sanctuary expects the purchase to be finalized soon and says renovations will include updates to the roof and building interiors to better serve the community.