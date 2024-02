ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — A 19-year-old guy riding a horse-drawn buggy got into a crash with a big truck in rural Berne.

The accident happened around 4 a.m. on Monday when the buggy didn’t stop at a stop sign on County Road 700 South and collided with a tractor-trailer at the US 27 intersection.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said the teenager driving the buggy, Marvin Wickey, was airlifted to the hospital due to injuries.

It’s not clear if the horses were hurt too.